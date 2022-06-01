'Caste-Based Count' Will Be Held in Set Time Frame in Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Wednesday, 1 June, that the state government will conduct a caste-based count in a set time frame and a cabinet will be decided before the final announcement.

Kumar clarified that his government is working on a caste-based "count" rather than a "census" to avoid legal complications, as per NDTV.

He added that the decision to hold a caste-based count was a unanimous decision. Kumar said, “In the meeting we unanimously decided that a caste-based census will be done in a set time frame. Soon a cabinet decision will be taken and it will be available in the public domain.”