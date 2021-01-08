Can Bimal Gurung Help TMC Make Inroads into North Bengal?

While the anti-Gurung faction led by Binoy Tamang has been supporting the TMC, the other faction led by Bimal Gurung himself has also pledged its support to the party recently. However, both the factions are still not ready to call a truce. Instead, they are out for each other’s blood, which saw Tamang’s party office in Kalimpong being allegedly vandalised by Gurung’s faction hours before the latter’s rally.