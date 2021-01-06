Despite Mutual Interest, Gurung and Tamang Not Ready For a Truce

We trusted the BJP blindly and helped them win three times in the general elections, along with the MLA and panchayat elections, but they did not give us even a nail. The Darjeeling MP has said that he would bring in Gorkhaland, but they did not even fulfil our tribal status demand. They might have thought that Bimal Gurung will not be able to return to the Hills, so they utilised us. This is why I changed our political course.

Bimal Gurung, GJM Leader