Rajasthan Rajya Sabha: Did the BJP's Infighting Weaken Subhash Chandra's Bid?

Media baron Subhash Chandra's entry as an Independent candidate backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Rajasthan Rajya Sabha elections just a few weeks ago had created a stir within the Congress, forcing it to send its MLAs to a 'safe house' to avoid poaching.

The BJP, too, followed suit to avoid a split in the votes.

As the results of the elections were declared late in the evening on Friday, 10 June, the Congress won three seats, while the BJP bagged one. Chandra, however, faced a defeat in the poll.