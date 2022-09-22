Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-20195-State Poll Expenses: BJP Shells Out Rs 340 Crore, Congress Spends Rs 194 Crore

5-State Poll Expenses: BJP Shells Out Rs 340 Crore, Congress Spends Rs 194 Crore

The expenditure of the BJP is almost 58 percent higher than that in 2017, i.e., Rs 218.26 crore.
The Quint
Politics
Published:

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent over Rs 340 crore in state Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, held earlier this year. Representative image.

|

(Photo: PTI)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent over Rs 340 crore in state Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, held earlier this year. Representative image.</p></div>

According to a report submitted to the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent over Rs 340 crore for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, which were held earlier this year.

The Congress, on the other hand, spent over Rs 194 crore for its campaigns in these states, the report added.

The BJP won the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party won in Punjab.

The expenditure of the BJP is almost 58 percent higher than that in 2017, i.e., Rs 218.26 crore, The Indian Express reported, citing an analysis of the EC report.

The analysis further noted a spike in the Congress' election expenditure in these five states by over 80 percent, i.e., Rs 194.80 crore in 2022 and Rs 108.14 crore in 2017.

Also ReadCongress questions BJP over its poll expenditure

BJP's Expenditure

State-Wise Expenditure of BJP in 2022

  • Uttar Pradesh: Rs 221.32 crore

  • Manipur: Rs 23.52 crore

  • Uttarakhand: Rs 43.67 crore

  • Punjab: Rs 36.70 crore

  • Goa: Rs 19.07 crore

State-Wise Expenditure of BJP in 2017

  • Uttar Pradesh: Rs 175.10 crore

  • Manipur: Rs 7.86 crore

  • Uttarakhand: Rs 23.48 crore

  • Punjab: Rs 7.43 crore

  • Goa: Rs 4.37 crore

The above-mentioned figures show the highest expenditure in Uttar Pradesh; however, the sharpest spike was recorded in Punjab and Goa.

Of the total expenditure by the BJP, a major part was spent on the travel of leaders, meetings, etc. The party spent Rs 12 crore on virtual campaigns for Assembly elections in these five states.

The Congress' state-wise breakup of expenditure is not available. However, the report submitted by the party shows that it spent Rs 15.67 crore on "virtual campaign through social media platforms/Apps and other means."

Also ReadExpect 'One-Man, One-Post' To Be Followed: Rahul Gandhi on Congress Prez Post
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Money Received by BJP, Congress for Elections

In the data submitted to the EC, the BJP reported gross receipts of over Rs 914 crore by its central office and its state units in these five states within 63 days from the date of announcement of the Assembly elections till the completion of polls.

The Congress, meanwhile, reported gross receipts of Rs 240.10 crore in these states.

(With inputs from The Indian Express.)

Also ReadCaptain Amarinder Singh Joins BJP: He Comes With 2 Key Missions in Punjab

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT