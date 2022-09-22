5-State Poll Expenses: BJP Shells Out Rs 340 Crore, Congress Spends Rs 194 Crore

According to a report submitted to the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spent over Rs 340 crore for the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa, and Punjab, which were held earlier this year.

The Congress, on the other hand, spent over Rs 194 crore for its campaigns in these states, the report added.

The BJP won the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa, whereas the Aam Aadmi Party won in Punjab.