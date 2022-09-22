Expect 'One-Man, One-Post' To Be Followed: Rahul Gandhi on Congress Prez Post

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, 22 September, while addressing questions about the party's presidential polls, said that decisions, including that of one-man, one-post, taken at the 'chintan shivir' at Udaipur in Rajasthan earlier this year are expected to be followed.

This can be seen as an indication towards Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who is running for the party president's post. Gehlot is tipped to be the frontrunner for the post, but he is reluctant to give up the CM's post.