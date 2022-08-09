Noida Society Case: With Shrikant Tyagi Still Absconding, Police Questions Wife

A day after Noida Authority razed parts of the residence of purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shrikant Tyagi, the police on Tuesday, 9 August, took his wife along with them for questioning, as per news agency ANI.

A four-wheeler owned by him was seized by the Noida Police.

Tyagi, who had been seen abusing a woman resident of his housing society in a viral video, has been absconding. The Noida Police has also announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Tyagi.