Under Pressure To Frame Me in Excise Case, CBI Officer Died by Suicide: Sisodia

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday, 5 September alleged that an officer of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) died by suicide two days ago after he was pressured to frame the Delhi minister in a false excise case.
"I want to ask the Prime Minister why officers are being pressured so much that they are forced to take such extreme steps. Arrest me if you want, but don't destroy families of your officers," he added, in a brazen attack at the prime minister.
Resuming the aspersions against Modi, Sisodia said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader only thinks of destabilising governments in non-BJP states by poaching MLAs.
Meanwhile, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra also addressed the media on Monday, claiming that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia had taken “commissions” worth “hundreds of crores” to benefit private players under the now scrapped excise policy.
Patra played two 'sting videos,' which purportedly captured the father of one of the accused in the CBI FIR in the alleged excise policy case. He alleged that the man is seen “explaining their (AAP leaders') modus operandi”.
“In the video, Kulwinder Marwah is explaining that 80% profit is ours – of contractors, of friends of Kejriwal and Sisodia. The exchequer is getting only 10%, he says. He says he was told that he can sell to whoever he wants, however he wants, as long as a fixed amount is given,” Patra stated in the press meet, suggesting that this ‘fixed amount’ was going to Kejriwal and Sisodia.
Last month, the CBI had raided Sisodia's Delhi residence, after registering an FIR over the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.
The central agency also searched Sisodia's bank locker at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Ghaziabad on 30 August.
"Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. The truth has won," Sisodia had said while speaking to the press after the raid.