Under Pressure To Frame Me in Excise Case, CBI Officer Died by Suicide: Sisodia

Last month, the CBI had raided Sisodia's Delhi residence, after registering an FIR over the alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.

The central agency also searched Sisodia's bank locker at a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Ghaziabad on 30 August.

"Nothing was found in my bank locker today just like nothing was found at my residence during the CBI raid. I am happy that I have got a clean chit. The CBI officials treated us well, and we also cooperated with them. The truth has won," Sisodia had said while speaking to the press after the raid.