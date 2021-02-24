BJP Planning ‘Operation Lotus’ in Maha After Puducherry: Shiv Sena

The editorial further alleged that while toppling governments by horse-trading is happening in the country for the past 70 years, central agencies like the CBI and the ED are being used these days to threaten MLAs and MPs for supporting the non-BJP governments in several states.

“There was a time when the Congress dominated southern India. But today, even a small UT like Puducherry is not with it. The Congress is now in power only in Punjab, Rajasthan and Chhattishagrh. The Congress is just a part of the governments in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. There are attempts to destabilise Jharkhand as well. The central agencies have been chasing CM Hemant Soren for the same reason. Such an environment is harmful for democracy,” it said.

The party further said that if anybody is weaving dreams on the lines of ‘Puducherry Conquered, Maharashtra Next,’ they should know that their dreams will never come true.

Months ahead of the elections, the V Narayanasamy-led Puducherry government fell on 22 February after losing trust vote in the Assembly. While the Congress-DMK alliance blamed the BJP, the latter refused to stake claim on the government.