BJP National Executive: Farm Law Critics Birender Singh, Rao Inderjit Dropped

The Bharatiya Janata Party announced its 80-member national executive on Thursday, 7 October, dropping former Union minister Chaudhary Birender Singh and Varun Gandhi, for their sympathetic stands towards the farmers' protest, while making room for fresh faces in the executive. Gandhi’s mother Maneka Gandhi was also removed.

Union ministers Rao Inderjit Singh and Prahlad Patel, MP Subramanian Swamy, Suresh Prabhu, Vasundhara Raje's son Dushyant Singh, Vijay Goel, Vinay Katiyar, and SS Ahluwalia have also not been included in the list.