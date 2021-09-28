‘Blind Faith in an Ideology Is Dangerous’: Reading Bhagat Singh in Today’s India

India’s most venerated revolutionary icon was born on 28 September, 1907. Bhagat Singh evokes respect among many across the region because he always vouched for human dignity and rights beyond sectarian divide. He castigated all those who floundered on these basic values, as is evident from the fairly huge corpus of writings he bequeathed to us.

I began with these strong words because many of us see him merely as a martyr and a nationalist. It is a convenient option for those who simply want to use his nationalist appeal for political mobilisation. For me, it is an incomplete veneration of the young revolutionary thinker. He was born in a family that was committed to progressive values along with anti-imperialist nationalism. Mere selective remembrance of Bhagat Singh is a blatant injustice not only with his revolutionary intellectual legacy but also with his family’s revolutionary ethos that he inherited and took forward.