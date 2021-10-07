ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi Dropped From BJP's National Executive List

This development comes amid tweets by Varun Gandhi condemning the events of UP's Lakhimpur Kheri.

The names of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Varun Gandhi and his mother Maneka Gandhi were dropped from the fresh list of the BJP national executive. The list was posted on Thursday, 7 October.

This development comes amid tweets by Varun Gandhi condemning the events of UP's Lakhimpur Kheri and demanding justice for the victims.

(This is a developing story.)

