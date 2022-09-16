BJP's Nabanno Chalo Abhiyan: Who Are the Men Accused of Arson & Assault on Cops?

When asked about Mondal, Bajoria did not comment on his association with the BJP. When he was informed about Mondal's photos with Pramanik, he said, "to show somebody with somebody is the easiest thing to do."

On being shown visuals of Mondal at the spot where the PCR van was set on fire, Bajoria said that he doesn't believe that the PCR vehicle was torched by BJP karyakartas. He added, "BJP karyakartas have an ethos. They are not violent by nature."