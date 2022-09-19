'BJP Rally to Nabanna Held Without Permission': West Bengal Govt to Calcutta HC

Bharatiya Janata Party had organised a march to the state secretariat Nabanna against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.
(Photo: PTI)
The West Bengal government on Monday, 19 September, told the the Calcutta High Court that the the march organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to the state secretariat Nabanna last week was held without permission.
On Tuesday, 13 September, 56 police personnel were injured in Kolkata and Howrah during the BJP's attempt to visit Santragachi during the party's march to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna'.
A total of three processions were taken out by the BJP from separate points to the state secretariat against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.
It also added that the Kolkata police had also refused to give permission to hold the ‘Nabanna Abhiyan' (March to Nabanna) procession from the city on that day, reported news agency PTI.
The report was submitted in relation to the petition alleging that the BJP supporters were forcibly prevented from attending the rally. The petition also claimed that despite an order of the high court on 13 September to the state authorities to ensure protection of its party office, state authorities had acted in a "very high-handed, wrongful, and illegal manner."
It further claimed that several BJP members and supporters were arrested and framed in false cases.
The report submitted by the state government further alleged that the leaders and workers of the opposition party did not pay heed to any law and "acted in a violent manner."
As a result of such violent acts, public properties were damaged in Howrah and Kolkata, and some police personnel suffered serious injuries, apart from a police vehicle being torched in central Kolkata, it added.
The matter has been listed for next hearing on 27 September.