Nabanna Abhiyan: BJP Leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee Detained

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Tuesday, 13 September, while trying to visit Santragachi during the party's march to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna'.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van. They were stopped in front of the police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.

"CM Mamata doesn't have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal... Police will have to pay for what it's been doing since yesterday, BJP is coming," Adhikari had said ahead of the march.