Nabanna Abhiyan: BJP Leaders Suvendu Adhikari, Locket Chatterjee Detained
Buses carrying BJP workers were stopped by cops in North 24 Parganas.
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was detained on Tuesday, 13 September, while trying to visit Santragachi during the party's march to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna'.
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Locket Chatterjee and party leader Rahul Sinha were also detained and whisked away in a prison van. They were stopped in front of the police training school at the approach to the Second Hooghly Bridge near the secretariat.
"CM Mamata doesn't have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea in Bengal... Police will have to pay for what it's been doing since yesterday, BJP is coming," Adhikari had said ahead of the march.
The saffron party's 'Nabanna Abhijan' (march to secretariat) is to protest against the alleged corrupt practices of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.
Traffic movement was halted by the police on the Howrah Bridge in Kolkata in view of the march.
Clashes also broke out outside the Raniganj railway station as the workers were leaving for Kolkata to take part in the 'Nabanna Abhiyan' on Tuesday, 13 September.
Moreover, buses carrying BJP workers, on the way to Kolkata to participate in the march, were stopped by the police in North 24 Parganas, according to news agency ANI.
Many workers were taken into preventive custody in Raniganj. Earlier, BJP leader Abhijit Dutta had said, "Twenty of our workers stopped by police near Durgapur railway station. I reached here using other paths."
BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul told news agency ANI "The preparations for Nabanna Chalo Abhiyan have been done. It is not just BJP's protest but the protest of all the people of Bengal. Mamata Banerjee has to answer why her government has cheated the people of Bengal."
The BJP hired several trains – three from north Bengal and four from south Bengal – to bring its party members and supporters from different parts of the state to Kolkata and Howrah for the march. Traffic restrictions have been put in place along several key stretches of the city in view of the march, police said.
BJP national Vice-President Dilip Ghosh is expected to lead the procession from north Kolkata.
TMC Scared of Public Uprising, Asserts Dilip Ghosh
"The TMC government is scared of public uprising. Even if they try to stop our protest march, we will resist peacefully. The state administration will be responsible for any untoward development," Ghosh asserted.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Rahul Sinha accused the Mamata Banerjee government of trying to forcibly stop the "democratic protest."
"Our supporters were prevented from boarding a special train from Alipurduar to Sealdah on Monday evening and even lathi-charged by the state police. The train left later with our activists and supporters," Sinha said.
TMC spokesperson Joy Prakash Majumdar, however, said that the BJP is attempting to create disturbance in Kolkata for its "narrow, partisan politics." "We urge everyone not to fall in their trap," he added.
(With inputs form PTI and ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
Topics: BJP TMC Nabanna Abhiyan
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.