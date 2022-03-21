N Biren Singh Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Manipur

Singh, who has been serving as the chief minister of the state since 2017, was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party in Manipur on Sunday, which was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

The swearing-in ceremony comes days after the BJP on 10 March won majority in the 60-member Manipur Assembly with 32 seats. In 2017, the BJP had formed a coalition government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP).

Nongthombam Biren Singh had led the coalition government as well, and has served as the first BJP chief minister of Manipur.