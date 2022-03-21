N Biren Singh Takes Oath as Chief Minister of Manipur

Image of Manipur CM used for representational purposes.
Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) N Biren Singh took oath as the 13th chief minister (CM) of Manipur on Monday, 21 March.
Singh was administered the oath of office by the state's Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhawan in the capital Imphal. This marks the beginning of his second term as the CM of the state.
BJP national president JP Nadda had arrived in Manipur ahead of the ceremony, and was welcomed by Singh.
Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the re-elected leader on Twitter.
Singh, who has been serving as the chief minister of the state since 2017, was unanimously elected as the leader of the legislature party in Manipur on Sunday, which was attended by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.
The swearing-in ceremony comes days after the BJP on 10 March won majority in the 60-member Manipur Assembly with 32 seats. In 2017, the BJP had formed a coalition government in the state with the support of the Naga People's Front (NPF) and the National People's Party (NPP).
Nongthombam Biren Singh had led the coalition government as well, and has served as the first BJP chief minister of Manipur.
Nongthombam Biren Singh, 61, was born in Imphal. Before he made his foray into the political arena, the incumbent chief minister worked in the fields of football and journalism.
Singh began his career as a footballer after graduating from the Manipur University, and was recruited into the Border Security Force (BSF), playing for its team in various competitions. He quit the BSF in 1982, and participated in several domestic tournaments.
With no formal training, Singh began the vernacular daily Naharolgi Thoudang in 1992 and worked as its editor till 2001.
In 2002, he turned to politics.
The footballer-turned-journalist-turned-politician has sketched a serpentine political trajectory, switching hands between three parties in his two-decade-long career so far.
Singh joined the Democratic Revolutionary Peoples Party in 2002, and won the assembly elections from Heingang Assembly constituency.
In May 2003, he was appointed Minister of State of Vigilance in the Manipur state government. He was also given the portfolio of Forest and Environment Minister (independent charge) and the position of Manipur Pollution Control Board chairman.
He retained the Heingang seat in 2007, contesting from the Indian National Congress ticket after joining the party in 2003.
In 2012, he again retained his Assembly seat for the third consecutive term in the state elections. However, he was left out of the Manipur Cabinet, leading to a fallout between him and the-then CM Okram Ibobi Singh.
Biren Singh quit the Congress in 2016, and joined the BJP. He was appointed as the spokesperson and co-convener of the election management committee of BJP Manipur.
In 2017, he retained his seat from Heingang Assembly constituency, and was named the 12th Chief Minister of Manipur – the first ever BJP chief minister of the northeastern state.
