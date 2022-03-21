PM Modi Chairs BJP Meet on Govt Formation in UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 20 March, chaired a high-level meeting with top leaders of his party at his Delhi residence over the formation of new BJP-led governments in UP, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJP4India)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 20 March, chaired a high-level meeting with top leaders of his party at his Delhi residence over the formation of new BJP-led governments in Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, and Uttarakhand.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santosh and national president JP Nadda were in attendance at the meeting, as per reports.
Earlier on Sunday, the Manipur BJP had unanimously elected N Biren Singh as chief minister again.
Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath is likely to continue as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and the new cabinet is expected to be sworn in on 25 March.
The newly-appointed MLAs in Uttarakhand, on the other hand, are scheduled to take oath at the Vidhan Sabha in Dehradun on Monday.
The party's central observers for each of the state will be overseeing the government formation for their respective states. Amit Shah and BJP national vice-president Raghubar Das will oversee the process in Uttar Pradesh, where the party returned to power with 255 seats.
In Uttarakhand, where there is uncertainty over who will become the next chief minister, with incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami losing the election despite leading the party to a win, Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi have been appointed as the party's observers.
Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Union Minister of State L Murugan will be the central observers in Goa.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)