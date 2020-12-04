BJP Faces Major Setback in Key Maharashtra Polls, Loses Nagpur 

In a major setback to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Maharashtra ruling alliance (Maha Vikas Aghadi) won four seats in Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) polls, whereas the BJP managed to grab only one seat in Dhule-Nandurbar.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance toppled the BJP in hotly contested Nagpur, Pune and Aurangabad graduate constituency seats.

Meanwhile, an independent member has taken the remaining seat.

The finals results were announced on Friday, 4 December.