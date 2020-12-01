Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena in Presence of Uddhav Thackeray

In 2019, Matondkar was with the Congress but later quit the grand old party, citing “petty in-house politics.”

Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday, 1 December, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray.

News agency PTI had reported on Monday that Maharashtra Chief Minister and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Harshal Pradhan has said that the 46-year-old actor will join the party in the presence of Thackeray on Tuesday.

Speaking to ANI, Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Monday had also said the same.

In 2019, Matondkar was with the Congress from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, which she lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting Member of Parliament Gopal Shetty.

However, she later quit the grand old party, citing “petty in-house politics.”