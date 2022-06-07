BJP-Backed Subhash Chandra Says 4 Raj Congress MLAs Will Support Him in RS Polls

Media baron Subhash Chandra, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-backed independent candidate contesting the Rajya Sabha election from Rajasthan, claimed on Tuesday, 7 June, that four Congress MLAs were supporting him, and that eight would "cross-vote" in his favour.

He said that the MLAs were "secretly in touch with me and I'm going to win the Rajya Sabha election," while addressing the press in Jaipur. However, he did not mention any names.

Chandra, who is the chairperson of the Essel Group, also said that he had a message for Rajasthan Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who has long been aspiring for the chief minister's post, currently held by Ashok Gehlot.

He said that Pilot had an opportunity as a "young and popular leader to take revenge or send a message."