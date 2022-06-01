BJP Appoints Union Ministers Incharge of States For Rajya Sabha Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 1 June, appointed Union ministers incharge for the Rajya Sabha polls scheduled to take place on 10 June.

While Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has been made incharge for Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will be incharge for the polls in Haryana.

Union Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and G Kishan Reddy have been appointed as incharges for the polls at Maharashtra and Karnataka, respectively, reported news agency PTI.