BJP Censors Dilip Ghosh, Asks Him Not To Speak to Media Against Party Leaders

Such comments by Ghosh, who is also the party's national vice-president, might create dissatisfaction, unrest, and alienation among party ranks, which is unacceptable, Singh said.

Singh said that he is writing the letter following instructions from the party's national President JP Nadda.

"On the instructions of JP Nadda Ji, I wish to convey to you the party's deep anguish and concern at issuance of such statements and advise you to always refrain from going to the media or any public forum, about your own colleagues either in the state of West Bengal or anywhere else," the letter quoted Singh as saying.

On 20 May, Ghosh was relieved of the party's organisational responsibilities in his home state West Bengal, and entrusted with the task of expanding the party's base in Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Manipur, Meghalaya, Assam, and Tripura.

When IANS contacted Singh for his comments, his secretary said that Singh will get back after concluding the work he is involved in.