Red Fort Violence: BJP Blames Rahul, ‘Sack Amit Shah’ Says Cong

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, 27 January, traded barbs over the chaos that ensued amid the farmers’ Tractor Rally on Republic Day.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, claimed Congress was fuelling the farmers’ protest, to cause unrest in the country.

“Rahul Gandhi wasn’t only supporting the protest but also instigating,” said Javadekar.



He added saying, “It was the same during CAA, Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to the streets and agitation begins the next day. It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers.”