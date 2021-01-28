Red Fort Violence: BJP Blames Rahul, ‘Sack Amit Shah’ Says Cong

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, 27 January, traded barbs over the chaos that ensued amid the farmers’ Tractor Rally on Republic Day.
Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on Wednesday, claimed Congress was fuelling the farmers’ protest, to cause unrest in the country.
“Rahul Gandhi wasn’t only supporting the protest but also instigating,” said Javadekar.
He added saying, “It was the same during CAA, Congress holds rallies, they instigate people to take to the streets and agitation begins the next day. It happened during this agitation too. They instigated farmers.”
“When some farmer leaders had said on 26th that it’s a final match, Punjab government should have monitored tractors leaving from the state and made preventive arrests of habitual criminals,” he added.
Congress Chief Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala has, on his part, accused the Narendra Modi Government of taking part in a concerted conspiracy to malign the farmers’ agitation.
Surjewala reportedly raised questions about how 500 people could enter a complex like Red Fort without being stopped by the police.
Calling the incident of 26 January, “A huge security lapse and intelligence failure,” on the part of Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress has demanded that he be removed from his post immediately.
Congress also alleged that if Amit Shah isn’t sacked by the Prime Minister, it will become evident that the PM is part of this ‘concert conspiracy to malign the farmers’ movement’.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined