Broken Pieces, High Security: Here’s How the Red Fort Looks Today

Security presence at the fort has increased and parts of it bear scars of vandalism.
A crowd looks on at Red Fort, a day after clashes between protesting farmers and the police. | (Photo: Mendra Dorjey/The Quint)

On India’s 72nd Republic Day, a large crowd of India’s farmers, who had been agitating at Delhi’s borders for two months against the contentious farm laws, deviated from pre-decided routes of their tractor rally and stormed into the Red Fort. This was unprecedented; the security forces could not prevent this from happening and violent clashes between the police and the farmers ensued.

In consequence, a day after the incident, the Red Fort looks different. Security presence at the fort has increased, and parts of the fort bear scars of vandalism, others of strife. Between litter left behind by protesters, police and press from the previous day, upturned vehicles, destroyed furniture, and security on alert, the Red Fort painted a different picture on the day after Republic Day.

A single shoe lies amid litter at Red Fort, a day after clashes between police and protesters.
Scene at Red Fort a day after clashes between police and the protesters. 
An upturned vehicle at the Red Fort complex.
Scars of vandalism and violence at Red Fort.
Furniture in a shambles at one of the rooms at the Red Fort complex.
Scars of vandalism and violence at Red Fort.
Scars of vandalism and violence at Red Fort.
Increased security presence at Red Fort, a day after clashes ensued between protesters and the police.
How the Red Fort looks a day after clash.
Security forces at Red Fort.

