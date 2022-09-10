Amit Shah to Attend BJP OBC Wing Meet in Jodhpur, Home Turf of CM Ashok Gehlot

The Bharatiya Janata Party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha or OBC Wing is set to hold its national two-day working committee meeting in Jodhpur in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a session of the meeting at a Jodhpur hotel, and will also address the inaugural session of the BJP's booth-level workers meeting. The meeting for the OBC National Committee will be held at 12 noon and the session after that will take place at 2 pm.