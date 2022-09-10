Amit Shah to Attend BJP OBC Wing Meet in Jodhpur, Home Turf of CM Ashok Gehlot

Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook/Amit Shah)
The Bharatiya Janata Party's Other Backward Classes (OBC) Morcha or OBC Wing is set to hold its national two-day working committee meeting in Jodhpur in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a session of the meeting at a Jodhpur hotel, and will also address the inaugural session of the BJP's booth-level workers meeting. The meeting for the OBC National Committee will be held at 12 noon and the session after that will take place at 2 pm.
Of the 200 assembly constituencies in the state, 33 are in Jodhpur. Shah arrived at Jaisalmer on Friday evening.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah at Jaisalmer.
On Saturday morning, Shah tweeted, "I will participate in various programs in Virbhoomi of Rajasthan. First, I will pay respects to the heroes at the victory pillar in Jaisalmer and then worship Tanot Mata. Then in Jodhpur, I will address the National Working Committee and Booth President General Conference of BJP OBC Front."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)