'Sent Muslims to Prison': Nuh Riots Accused Bittu Bajrangi on FIR, Viral Videos

Where were you during the violence in Nuh and why is your name being mentioned in this context?

Our annual Shobha Yatra happens every year, and this year too, it was happening peacefully. We prepare for it for many months. This Shobha Yatra in Mewat started from Nalhar Shiv Temple after a 'jalabhisek'. The yatra was on its way to different locations.

But those people are saying that I shared a video, which they found offensive. We were all at a toll gate here. And from the toll gate, I shared a video. They felt the video was offensive.

Half an hour after that, we reached the temple. They were there threatening us with weapons. They set vehicles on fire. They did wrong things to our mothers and sisters. Two of our soldiers were martyred. They came down from the hills and shot at us.

They torched cylinders, looted shops, even looted a showroom. Did this all happen in half an hour? They are casting false allegations against me and trying to frame me for these crimes.