'Grasped Scale of Unrest After We Lost Our Own': Kin of Home Guard Killed in Nuh

"We are waiting for tensions to ease in their village, so we can at least visit them in this hour of grief... Checking up on Neeraj's family is difficult due to the internet shut down," said 58-year-old Saleem Sheikh.

He is the brother-in-law of Neeraj Lal, a home guard, who was killed on Monday, 31 July, in the communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh. Six people were killed, including two home guards who were on duty.

A member of the Muslim community, Neeraj hailed from Gurugram's Garhi Bazidpur village. He's survived by his wife and their two children.

The Quint met Saleem, an official at Delhi's Dwarka court, outside the court premises, five days after Neeraj's death.