'Grasped Scale of Unrest After We Lost Our Own': Kin of Home Guard Killed in Nuh

'Wanted to Plan His Kids' Future': Kin Remember Home Guard Officer Neeraj Lal Killed in Nuh
"We are waiting for tensions to ease in their village, so we can at least visit them in this hour of grief... Checking up on Neeraj's family is difficult due to the internet shut down," said 58-year-old Saleem Sheikh.
He is the brother-in-law of Neeraj Lal, a home guard, who was killed on Monday, 31 July, in the communal violence that erupted in Haryana's Nuh. Six people were killed, including two home guards who were on duty.
A member of the Muslim community, Neeraj hailed from Gurugram's Garhi Bazidpur village. He's survived by his wife and their two children.
The Quint met Saleem, an official at Delhi's Dwarka court, outside the court premises, five days after Neeraj's death.
"We were all following updates of the riots. It was a Monday and most of us were at work. We didn't realise the intensity of the unrest till we lost one of our own," lamented Saleem.
The son of a former Indian Army officer Chiranjee Lal, Neeraj was a part of a team of home guards that was sent from Gurugram to Nuh where communal tensions had flared up following an alleged attack on the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP).
The convoy of security personnel came under attack in Nuh on Monday around 5 pm by a mob, and killed Neeraj and his colleague Gursev Singh.
Saleem told The Quint that Neeraj's elder brother Sunil received a call from the police after Neeraj was taken to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram along with other police personnel who were injured.
"Sunil did not immediately inform Neeraj's wife or father. He called me and a few other relatives and said that Neeraj had met with an accident during the unrest. None of us clearly knew at first. But soon after we reached Medanta, we were told that he was no more," recalled Saleem.
The family stayed at the hospital at night while legal formalities were being carried out.
Neeraj's family spoke to his colleagues to understand what happened on the ill-fated Monday.
"We were told that both Neeraj and Gursev were in the first vehicle of the convoy which was attacked. The Station House Officer (SHO) was also in that vehicle. It was followed by the Assistant Commissioner of Police's (ACP) vehicle which came under attack too. The third vehicle had the District Superintendent of Police (DSP)," said Saleem.
He added that the police officials told the family that the driver was hurt after stones were pelted on the convoy due to which he lost control and the car toppled. "The second vehicle behind it then crashed into the first one," said Saleem.
"The media initially thought that Neeraj's family is Hindu given their names but in our region, Muslims having Hindu names is pretty common," Saleem said.
He explained that the family don't belong to the Meo community, an ethnic group with common Hindu and Muslim rituals.
Speaking to news agency IANS, Neeraj's brother Sonu described him as as a 'fun loving' person.
Neeraj got married to Vakila in 2012. A doting father, Saleem recalled how Neeraj had started planning his children's future. "He wanted them to study as much as they can. Now, there will be struggle to even meet daily expenses," said Saleem.
He told The Quint that Neeraj was the only one in the family with a stable job. "His eldest brother Sunil works as a labourer since he lost his job with a construction company during COVID-19. His second brother Sonu works at a factory... Neeraj was the only member of the family with a stable income since he joined the Home Guard 15 years ago," said Saleem.
Home Guard oficer Neeraj was laid to rest with state honours on 1 August.
An FIR was filed on 1 August, on the basis of a complaint by Inspector Ajay Kumar of Kherki Dhaula police station. He claimed that upon reaching Anaj Mandi near Cyber Crime police station in Nuh, they were allegedly attacked by a mob.
The FIR, accessed by The Quint, claims that the mob "pelted stones and attacked police personnel with sticks, iron rods, and stones" which ultimately led to death of home guards Neeraj and Gursev. It also claims that the mobile phones and wallets of the personnel were snatched.
“They (mob) pelted stones, blocked our way, and started firing at us with an intention to kill. Police personnel were brutally beaten up,” it reads.
In a statement issued by the Haryana Police: "While no amount can compensate for the loss of a loved one, the bereaved family will be provided with Rs 57 lakh and all support by Haryana Police."
Saleem, however, said, "Money doesn't matter much in situations like these. How long will the government compensation even last?"
