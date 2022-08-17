Bilkis Bano Case: Rahul Gandhi, KTR Call Out PM Modi Over Release of Convicts

The 11 men sentenced to life imprisonment in the Bilkis Bano case were welcomed with sweets outside the Godhra sub-jail on Monday, 15 August 2022, after the government of Gujarat approved their early release under its remission policy.

KTR, meanwhile, urged the prime minister to intervene and rescind the Gujarat government's remission order.

Taking to Twitter, he said, "Dear PM @narendramodi Ji, If you had really meant what you spoke about respecting women, urge you to intervene and rescind the Gujarat Govt remission order releasing 11 Rapists. Sir, it is nauseating to put it mildly and against MHA order. Need you to show sagacity to the Nation."