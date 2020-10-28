Bihar Polls: BJP Minister Clarifies Why He Wore Lotus-Print Mask

Senior BJP leader and Bihar Agriculture Minister Prem Kumar has given a clarification after a controversy erupted over his arrival at a polling booth wearing a lotus flower print mask. The Election Commission has also indicated it will act on this. Kumar says his action was unintentional.

“It was not my intention to generate a controversy and nobody pointed it out to me either. Since I was really busy, I didn’t take off the mask when I went to vote,” said the minister.

Kumar is the BJP candidate from Gaya and has been elected six times from the seat.