Bihar: Mahagathbandhan Brings No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Vijay Sinha

Bihar Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha
(Photo: Twitter/VijayKrSinhaBih)
Bihar’s new ruling Mahagathbandhan coalition brought a no-confidence motion against Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA Vijay Kumar Sinha on Wednesday, 10 August, a few hours after Nitish Kumar took an oath as the chief minister for a record eighth time.
Senior JD(U) member Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said, “The motion against Sinha will be taken up by the House when it meets to enable Nitish Kumar to move a trust vote.”
"As per rules, a Speaker can be removed from office by a resolution of the Assembly passed by a majority," added Choudhary.
Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha told news agency ANI, "Chief Minister has sent a letter. He has told us to convene the Assembly Session."
"Secretary has all details, once we get the file, we will know more," Sinha added.
According to news agency PTI, a special session of the Assembly is expected to be convened on 24 August when the Nitish-Kumar led government will face a floor test.
Speaking on the no-confidence motion against him, the Speaker said, "As long as I hold this post, I won't make a statement outside."
While the ruling Mahagathbandhan have a total of 164 members in the Bihar Assembly, the BJP has 77 MLAs.
Nitish Kumar took oath as the chief minister of Bihar in a no-frills ceremony at Raj Bhavan, a day after snapping ties with the BJP-led NDA and joining hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal to form a Mahagathbandhan government.