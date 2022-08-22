Bihar Split Over Nitish Kumar's Flip But Alliance May Gain in 2024: Opinion Poll

Public opinion in Bihar seems divided regarding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's recent political switch from the National Democratic Alliance to the Mahagathbandhan. A recent opinion poll conducted by survey agency People's Pulse indicates a strong divide based on community and age group.

Out of the 1250 people surveyed by People's Pulse, 45 percent said that they approve of the change in government while 37 percent said that they disapprove of the change in government. According to the survey, 17 percent respondents had "no opinion" on the matter, while 1 percent did not want to answer.

In terms of voting preference for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the survey indicates a slight advantage for the Mahagathbandhan over the BJP.