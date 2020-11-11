Nitish Kumar to Return as Bihar CM After NDA Crosses Halfway Mark

This will mark Nitish Kumar’s fourth term as the chief minister of the state. The Quint The JD(U)-led NDA on Tuesday, 10 November returned to power after winning more than 122 seats, securing a fourt therm for Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the state in alliance with the BJP. | (Photo: The Quint) Politics This will mark Nitish Kumar’s fourth term as the chief minister of the state.

The JD(U)-led NDA on Tuesday, 10 November returned to power after winning more than 122 seats, securing a fourth term for Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the state. While the JD(U) performed poorly with just 43 seats, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has emerged to be the single largest party in the state with 75 seats.

NDA

The JD(U) is being seen as the 'weak link' in the NDA with a vote share of 15.39%. Meanwhile, the BJP individually has emerged to be the second largest party with 74 seats and a vote share of 19.46 % From the NDA, the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) and the Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) managed to secure four seats each. The overall vote share of the NDA is over 34.85%.

Mahagathbandhan

The RJD is the single-largest party with 75 seats and the maximum vote share of 23.1%, paving the way for Tejashwi Yadav to most likely become the leader of Opposition. The Congress which performed worse than it did in 2015 with 19 seats is majorly being seen to be responsible for the Mahagathbandhan's loss. It garnered 9.49% of the votes. The Left parties performed substantially well with the CPI(M-L) securing 12 seats, CPI (M) and CPI winning 2 seats each.

LJP

Even as Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) is said to have harmed the JD(U) in several seats, the party itself managed to secure just one seat and garnered a vote share was 5.66%

Third Front