‘LJP Harmed Nitish’: Experts & Analysts on Bihar Election Results

From AIMIM’s surpries to Congress’ dud, several experts and analysts decoded the Bihar election leads and trails.

Over 13 hours into counting, the NDA has maintained a stable lead over the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, which is not far behind. While the NDA has crossed the majority mark, it’s been relying on a wafer-thin lead all day.

The numbers sprang several surprises and shocks like Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM denting the RJD’s prospects in Seemanchal and the Congress further reducing its tally than in 2015.