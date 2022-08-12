'Shameless': Tejashwi Yadav Slams BJP Leader for Edited Clip on Job Promise

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
(Photo: IANS)
Newly sworn-in Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and Union Minister Giriraj Singh locked horns on Friday, 12 July, over the former sharing an edited video of the promises made by the Rashtriya Janata Dal leader during the 2020 Legislative Assembly polls.
The panchayati raj minister, taking a dig at Yadav, had shared a video clip in which Tejashwi can be heard saying that he had made the promise of 10 lakh jobs if he were to become chief minister, but now he is a deputy chief minister.
However, Tejashwi, hit back at him saying that the video was "edited" and that the plight of the BJP is solely because of such "idiotic acts."
“Having a one-foot-long braid does not make one knowledgeable,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing a video of his full reply. “These poor guys have no face in Bihar. Listen to this full video,” Tejashwi said.
“Don’t be so shameless,” he added.
In the complete video, Tejashwi can be heard saying that chief minister Nitish Kumar has discussed the matter with him and he is serious about job creation. The deputy CM added that Kumar has directed the officials to provide as many jobs as possible.
Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, affirming Tejashwi's statements, said that the state government is making all efforts to create jobs.
"It is right. We are making efforts and we will try our best... What he has said is right. All efforts will be made for it," he told news agency ANI.
Kumar, who swore in as Bihar chief minister on 10 August for the eighth time, had cold-shouldered the National Democratic Alliance and joined hands with the RJD.
