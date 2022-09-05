Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Meets RJD’s Lalu Yadav, To Meet Rahul Gandhi in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday, 5 September, met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch Lalu Prasad Yadav at the former CM's residence.

After the meeting, Kumar informed of his plans to visit Delhi and said, "I have spoken with Lalu Yadav...I will be visiting Delhi, where I will be meeting the president and vice president. We will meet Rahul Gandhi in the evening."

The Janata Dal (United) chief had last month cut ties with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and formed a new government with the RJD and other parties in the state.

Kumar had said that it was "stupid" of him to enter an alliance with the BJP in 2017 after parting ways four years earlier, and stressed that as long as JD(U) exists, there will be "no compromise" with the BJP.

He was addressing party leaders at the JDU's national council meeting in Patna on Sunday, a month after he walked out of the alliance with the BJP.