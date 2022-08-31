Bihar Minister Facing Abduction Charges Loses Law Portfolio, Gets Sugarcane Dept

The Nitish Kumar government in Bihar on Wednesday, 31 August, changed the portfolio of its law minister Kartik Kumar, whose induction despite alleged involvement in a case of kidnapping had drawn heavy opposition fire.

According to a notification issued by cabinet secretariat department, Kartik Kumar will be swapping portfolios with sugarcane minister Shamim Ahmed.



An RJD MLC who is said to be close to controversial former Mokama MLA Anant Kumar Singh, Kartik is understood to have been chosen by his party as part of RJD heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav's outreach towards Bhunihars, a powerful upper caste largely sympathetic towards BJP.