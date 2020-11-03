Bihar Elections: Voting Starts in 2nd Phase; 94 Seats in the Fray

Catch all the updates on the second phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections here. The Quint Bihar Elections 2020 Second Phase Voting Live Updates. | (Image: Aroop Mishra/The Quint) Politics Catch all the updates on the second phase of voting for the Bihar Assembly elections here.

Voting commenced for the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections at 7 am on Tuesday, 3 November, with 94 seats across 17 districts in the fray this time around. There are as many as 1,500 candidates contesting, with 2.85 crore eligible voters.

Key Faces in the Second Phase

This phase of voting will seal the fate of several high-profile candidates, including RJD leader and the Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial face Tejashwi Yadav, as well as his brother Tej Pratap Yadav.

While Tejashwi is contesting from the Raghopur seat, Tej Pratap has been fielded from Hassanpur.

Bankipur in Patna is also witnessing a tough contest between three young leaders: Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha, Nitin Naveen of BJP and Pushpam Priya Choudhary of Plurals Party.

A Multi-Cornered Contest

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD and the Congress, is locked in a contest with the incumbent JD(U)-BJP combine in the state. However, Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) has emerged as another force to reckon with in the equation, as it fights against the Nitish Kumar’s JD(U), but continues to voice support for the BJP. The first phase of the Assembly elections in Bihar was held on 28 October, and the third phase will be held on 7 November. The counting of votes will take place on 10 November.