Bihar Elections: Ahead of Phase 2, Who is Leading – NDA or RJD+?

2. Is Tejashwi moving beyond the core RJD base of Yadavs and Muslims?

There are two possibilities here:

The enthusiasm for Tejashwi is nothing but the core RJD vote of Muslims and Yadavs consolidating behind him. There's little or no shift from NDA to Mahagathbandhan.

Tejashwi's jobs pitch and the larger anti-incumbency has enabled the Mahagathbandhan to win anti-Nitish votes across caste lines.

3. Is there a silent JD(U) vote?

Two possibilities here:

The people vocally speaking against Nitish are mainly RJD's Yadav voters and BJP's Upper Caste voters, Nitish has retained support among Extremely Backward Castes, Mahadalits and women. Being non-dominant sections, this vote is relatively silent.

Nitish has lost support across caste and gender lines.

4. How is the transfer of votes within the respective alliances?

The question of BJP’s transfer of votes to its allies has already been discussed. The RJD is likely to transfer its votes effectively. Questions have been raised over the Congress’ capacity to transfer its votes, especially with the CSDS survey claiming that only 47 percent “traditional Congress voters” saying that they plan to vote for the Mahagathbandhan.

5. Who are smaller parties harming more?

This could differ on a seat by seat basis. While Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party is said to be harming the Janata Dal (United) more by eating into its Koeri/Kushwaha base, its alliance partner the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen may harm the Mahagathbandhan more while also harming the JD(U).

The LJP's Upper Caste candidates are mostly harming the JD(U) but its Dalit and Muslim candidates could harm the Mahagathbandhan as well.

6. How Seat-Wise Contests Play Out

This is a multi-polar election and the margin of victory is likely to be small in many seats. The most straightforward contests may in fact be ones in which the BJP and RJD are facing each other, as both are organisationally strong parties with a well defined core base.

But it is the other contests which may play a more important role. Particularly interesting would be seats in which the JD(U) is up against Upper Caste candidates of both LJP and Congress.

Who Upper Caste voters choose in such seats could well determine the election.