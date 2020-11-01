AIMIM BJP’s B-Team in Bihar? Asaduddin Owaisi Answers Exclusively

Polling for the first phase of elections in Bihar is over, but the battle for the state becomes both intense and interesting as AIMIM emerges as a part of the third front in the Assembly elections. While campaigning in Bihar's Kishanganj, AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi spoke exclusively to The Quint, talking on a range of issues, including CAA-NRC, expectations over winning seats to Mahagathbandhan and more.

When asked if the AIMIM is BJP’s B-Team in Bihar, Owaisi questioned the BJP’s ability to secure one seat from the 40 during the Lok Sabha Elections, while the AIMIM had fought on just one seat during the elections. He added: "They [the Opposition] won one out of 40 seats and are calling us B-Team? Lalu's family also lost the seats, so are they vote-cutters?"

“Those who call themselves secular have a long story of deception and back stabbing. What did you give in the name of secularism? You just gave them fear. Now, no vote would be cast on the basis of fear, votes will be cast for a new hope.” Asaduddin Owaisi, President, AIMIM

The AIMIM chief added:

“Bihar needs an alternate political platform. Unless there is a third platform you won’t be able to remove them”.

Reasserting what he said about Nitish Kumar in one of his political rallies, Owaisi said, "I think Nitish Kumar's political career would end with this election."

Apart from former MP Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RLSP) and Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are also a part of the third front contesting the Bihar Assembly elections.