Ahead of Bihar Phase 1 Polling, Mahagathbandhan to Address Media

The conference will be addressed by Tejashwi Yadav, Randeep Singh Surjewala and Shakti Singh Gohil, among others.

As the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections commences, the Mahagathbandhan will be holding a press conference in Patna at 8:30 am on Wednesday, 28 October. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/ The Quint )

As the first phase of polling in the Bihar Assembly elections commences, the Mahagathbandhan will be holding a press conference in Patna at 8:30 am on Wednesday, 28 October.

With polling getting off the mark on Wednesday, lakhs of voters across Bihar will take to the ballot and seal the fate of about 1,066 candidates who are contesting from 71 seats to the state’s Legislative Assembly.

Elections to the 243-member Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in three phases, with the second and third phase witnessing a fight over 94 and 78 seats respectively.

The dates for the second and third phase of polling are 3 November and 7 November respectively. Meanwhile, counting of all votes will take place on 10 November.