PM Modi Has 6 Siblings: Tejashwi Retorts at Nitish’s 8-9 Kids Jibe
Only one day is left before Bihar goes to poll for the first phase on 28 October, but the political barbs between Nitish Kumar and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav do not seem to end.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, 25 October, without specifically naming anyone, took a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav at an election rally.
The JD(U) chief said: “Does anyone care? They have eight-nine children. They have no faith in their daughters. After so many daughters, they had a son. You all can see – this is the kind of Bihar they want to make,” Kumar was quoted as saying by NDTV.
“By commenting on my family, Nitish Kumar is targeting PM Modi, as he also has 6 siblings. Using such language, Nitish Kumar has insulted women and my mother’s sentiments. They don’t speak on main issues including inflation, corruption, unemployment etc.”Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, told ANI
Taking to Twitter, Yadav said that even abuses from Nitish Kumar are like blessings.
“Nitish Ji, saying anything abusive about me is a blessing for me. Nitish Ji is physically and mentally tired, so whatever he wants, he should say anything. I am taking everything from him as a blessing. This time, Bihar has decided that elections will be held only on the issues of bread-employment and development,” Yadav tweeted in Hindi.
Tejashwi Yadav, the eighth of former chief ministers Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi's nine children.
The political slugfest among Bihar political parties is going deeper, attacks are becoming sharper.
On 24 October, while addressing a rally in Bihar’s Begusarai, Nitish Kumar made an indirect reference to RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and said: “Ask your father or mother if they made any schools or colleges when they had the chance.”
Bihar will be going to polls on 28 October, 3 November and 7 November, and the results will be announced on 10 November.
(With inputs from NDTV)
