BJP Collects 76% of Electoral Bonds in 2019-20, Earns Rs 2,555 Crore

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) collected 76 percent of the electoral bonds sold in the financial year 2019-20, worth Rs 2,555 crore.

Total electoral bonds worth Rs 3,355 crore were sold in 2019-20, as per data accessed by NDTV from the Election Commission.

The BJP’s income was a 75 percent jump from the Rs 1,450 crore the saffron party received through the electoral bonds the previous year.

For the same period, Congress’ collections dropped by 17 percent, after receiving Rs 318 crore, 9 percent of the total electoral bonds, in contrast to Rs 383 crore it received in 2018-19.