Detained by UP Cops on Way to Join Bharat Bandh: Bhim Army Chief

Farmers’ protests over the contentious farm laws gained steam on Day 13 as agitating farmer unions across India took to streets, to mark Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, 8 December.

Social activist Anna Hazare sat on a day-long hunger strike to support agitating farmers who have called for the bandh, while farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border have said they will block main roads during the ‘chakka jam’ from 11 am to 3 pm.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Aam Aadmi Party alleged that party leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had been placed under house arrest since his visit to Singhu Border on Monday, a charge which was vehemently denied by the Delhi Police.

Five rounds of talks have happened between the farmers and the Centre over the laws and the sixth round is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.