Kejriwal Under House Arrest by Delhi Police Post Singhu Visit: AAP

“The Chief Minister met farmers at the Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of the Home Ministry,” Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA said at a press conference on Tuesday.

CM Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where he also reviewed the facilities for farmers at the spot, news agency ANI reported. Kejriwal was the first CM to visit a protest venue.