Kejriwal Under House Arrest by Delhi Police Post Singhu Visit: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, 8 December, took to Twitter to claim that the Delhi Police has placed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since his visit to the Singhu border on Monday. The party alleged on Twitter that no one has been permitted to enter or leave his residence.
“The Chief Minister met farmers at the Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of the Home Ministry,” Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA said at a press conference on Tuesday.
CM Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where he also reviewed the facilities for farmers at the spot, news agency ANI reported. Kejriwal was the first CM to visit a protest venue.
The AAP leader has extended the party’s support to the farmers’ call for the Bharat Bandh on 8 December.
He added that at the beginning of their protests, the Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. “I was pressurised but didn't permit,” he said.
He also reiterated that the AAP and its leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars'.
“I haven't come here as the CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports the 8 December Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said, according to ANI.
Published: undefined