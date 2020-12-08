Cops Deny AAP’s Claim of Kejriwal’s House Arrest Post Singhu Visit

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, 8 December, took to Twitter to claim that the Delhi Police has placed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since his visit to the Singhu border on Monday. The party alleged on Twitter that no one has been permitted to enter or leave his residence.

However, the Delhi Police has denied AAP’s claim, saying “It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between the AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest.”