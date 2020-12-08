Cops Deny AAP’s Claim of Kejriwal’s House Arrest Post Singhu Visit
CM Kejriwal on Monday visited the Singhu border, where he also reviewed the facilities for farmers at the spot.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday, 8 December, took to Twitter to claim that the Delhi Police has placed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest since his visit to the Singhu border on Monday. The party alleged on Twitter that no one has been permitted to enter or leave his residence.
However, the Delhi Police has denied AAP’s claim, saying “It is a general deployment to avoid any clash between the AAP and any other party. CM has not been put under house arrest.”
“The Chief Minister met farmers at the Singhu border yesterday. He had said that we'll serve them like 'Sevadars' and support them. After he returned, the Delhi Police barricaded his residence from all sides, putting him in a house-arrest like situation, at the behest of the Home Ministry,” Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP MLA said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Bharadwaj further claimed that MLAs, who had a meeting with the CM on Monday, were beaten up by the police when they went to meet him. “Workers were not allowed to meet him either. BJP leaders are being made to sit outside his residence,” he alleged, according to ANI.
Support Farmers & Their Demands, All Valid: Kejriwal
The AAP leader has extended the party’s support to the farmers’ call for the Bharat Bandh on 8 December.
Speaking during his visit to the Singhu border, the Delhi CM said, “We support all demands of farmers. Their issue and demands are valid. My party and I have stood with them from the very beginning.”
He added that at the beginning of their protests, the Delhi Police had sought permission to convert nine stadiums into jails. “I was pressurised but didn't permit,” he said.
He also reiterated that the AAP and its leaders have been serving farmers as 'sevadars'.
“I haven't come here as the CM but as a 'sevadar'. Farmers are in trouble today, we should stand with them. AAP supports the 8 December Bharat Bandh, party workers will participate in it across the nation,” he said, according to ANI.
