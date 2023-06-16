BJP Deletes Tweet Jibe at Rahul Gandhi That 'Shows Nepal Against India'

Between the lines: Earlier this month, an 'Akhand Bharat' mural that had been placed in the newly inaugurated Parliament building irked lawmakers in Nepal.

The mural allegedly shows parts of Nepal and other neighbouring countries such as Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka to be part of 'Akhand Bharat'.

“If a country like India that sees itself as an ancient and strong country and as a model of democracy puts Nepali territories in its map and hangs the map in Parliament, it cannot be called fair,” Nepal's former PM KP Sharma Oli was quoted as saying in local media reports.

Some perspective: "The volatile political situation [in Nepal] does not bid well for Nepal-India relations. As Nepal is rocked by domestic controversies and unstable politics, it is unlikely that all-out support from India can be expected at this point," Akanshya Shah, a Nepalese journalist and researcher based in New Delhi, had written ahead of Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal or 'Prachanda' visit to India in June.