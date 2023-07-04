New BJP Chiefs Appointed in Four States as Key Assembly Elections Draw Closer

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in four states saw major changes on Tuesday, 4 July.

In a nutshell: New state party chiefs were appointed by BJP national president JP Nadda in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab, according to official notifications posted on Twitter.

Telangana: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the new BJP head in the state.

BJP MLA Etela Rajender will serve as the chairman of the BJP's state election management committee in Telangana.

Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy is now a member of the party's national executive committee.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president post has been given to Daggubati Purandeswari.

She is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, according to NDTV.

Punjab: Former Congress MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar has been tapped to lead the party in Punjab.

Jharkhand: Former CM Babulal Marandi has been appointed as president of the party's state unit.