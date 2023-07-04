New BJP Chiefs Appointed in Four States as Key Assembly Elections Draw Closer

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019New BJP Chiefs Appointed in Four States as Key Assembly Elections Draw Closer

A state-level meeting of all party presidents is also reportedly on the cards for Friday.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in four states saw major changes on Tuesday, 4 July.

In a nutshell: New state party chiefs were appointed by BJP national president JP Nadda in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Punjab, according to official notifications posted on Twitter.

Telangana: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has replaced Bandi Sanjay Kumar as the new BJP head in the state.

  • BJP MLA Etela Rajender will serve as the chairman of the BJP's state election management committee in Telangana.

  • Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy is now a member of the party's national executive committee.

Andhra Pradesh BJP president post has been given to Daggubati Purandeswari.

  • She is the daughter of Telugu Desam Party founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao, according to NDTV.

Punjab: Former Congress MP Sunil Kumar Jakhar has been tapped to lead the party in Punjab.

Jharkhand: Former CM Babulal Marandi has been appointed as president of the party's state unit.

  • Marandi is also the leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

Why it matters: The BJP's organisational reshuffle at the state-level comes months ahead of the Telangana Assembly elections; Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand are also headed to the polls in 2024 – not to mention the crucial Lok Sabha elections next year.

Know more: The BJP heads of all states, as well as state general secretaries and state incharges, will meet on Friday, 7 July, in the presence of JP Nadda and BJP national general secretary BL Santosh, NDTV reported.

