Explained in Numbers: How Does a 'United Opposition' Match Up Against the BJP?

The Patna meet on Friday, 23 June, attended by over 15 parties and 30+ national leaders, set things in motion for the coming together of a grand Opposition alliance against the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Despite a spat between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress over Centre's Delhi ordinance, and absence of parties such as Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and YS Jaganmohan Reddy's YSR Congress Party, the meeting looked like an overall success.

At a press conference after the meeting, the leaders announced that they intend to contest the upcoming general elections together as an alliance.