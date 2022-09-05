'Getting Threats': BJP's Ruby Khan on Fatwa Against Her for Ganesh Idol Worship

A fatwa has been issued against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ruby Asif Khan for worshipping an idol of Lord Ganesh at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh.

The leader alleged she was receiving threats to her life.

"They have all stood against me. Now, these people want to kill me. I am getting threats. I am not one to be afraid. I will immerse Lord Ganesh. My husband is with me," Khan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.