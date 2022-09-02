Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Watch: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh At Ganesh Visarjan With Ambani Family

Watch: Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh At Ganesh Visarjan With Ambani Family

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in 'Pathaan' along with Shah Rukh Khan.
Deepika Padukone. 

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @deepikapadukone)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone joined the Ambani family during Ganesh visarjan. On Thursday they were spotted with Mukesh Ambani and his family. The group travelled on a truck which was beautifully decorated with flowers.

Ranveer grooved to the beats of festive music while Deepika sat on the truck. She wore a white ensemble. She was all smiles during the festivities. Ranveer is also seen wearing an ivory suit to match Deepika's look. They both seemed to have a gala time.

Deepika is starring in Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. She has also been working on Project K with Prabhas. She will also be seen in Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan.

Ranveer Singh, on the other hand Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to release next year.

